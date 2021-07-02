The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Up 5%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.01. Approximately 12,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 579,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $296,063.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Buckle by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Buckle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.