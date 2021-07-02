The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $403.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.93. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $277.60 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.79.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

