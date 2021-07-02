The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 118.6% in June

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SZC opened at $48.34 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

