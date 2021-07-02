The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. 39,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

