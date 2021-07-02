The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $8,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.77, a PEG ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

