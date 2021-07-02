The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,273,127 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

