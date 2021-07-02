The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.
NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.
In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $262,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,273,127 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
