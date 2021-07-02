The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.22. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after buying an additional 223,908 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $23.64. 827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,256. The firm has a market cap of $821.25 million, a PE ratio of -56.28, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

