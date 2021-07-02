The New York Times Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The New York Times has increased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.19.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

