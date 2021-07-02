The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 76.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PNC opened at $191.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

