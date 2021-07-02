The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,043 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $30,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

