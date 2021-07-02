The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $37.59. 10,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,443. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

