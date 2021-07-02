The Swatch Group’s (SWGAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of Hold.

SWGAY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

