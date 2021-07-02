The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

