TheStreet Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to B

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE FC opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $509.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

