TheStreet Upgrades Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $559,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $62,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

