THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 860 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

THG (LON:THG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

THG opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Wednesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 617.16.

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total value of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

