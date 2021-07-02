THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 860 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

THG (LON:THG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
THG opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Wednesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 617.16.
About THG
THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.
Featured Article: Put Option
Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.