Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.