Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.30.

THO stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.76. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

