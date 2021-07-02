Thore Cash Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $45,254.79 and approximately $103,713.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00402825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

