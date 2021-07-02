Tidal Finance Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $3.62 million and $39,349.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00671043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,056.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

