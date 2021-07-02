Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Tiger Brands stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. Tiger Brands has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

