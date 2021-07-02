TigerCash Price Tops $0.0123 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $691,472.02 and approximately $7.20 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00907323 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

