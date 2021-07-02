Todd Foley Sells 7,270 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $248,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $333,189.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

