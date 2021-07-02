TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,487 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of TORM worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after purchasing an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,872,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.44 million, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of -362.14. TORM plc has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

