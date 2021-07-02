Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $28.85. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.