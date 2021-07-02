Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $28.85. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 100 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
