Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 115.8% in June

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $30.29 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

