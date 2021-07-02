Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 130.4% in June

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 130.4% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000.

TPZ stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

