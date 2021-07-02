Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

TOU has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.31.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$35.43 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The firm has a market cap of C$10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,667,454.49. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

