Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $18,436,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.31. 5,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,343. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

