Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,554 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,515% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,427 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,032 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NovoCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NovoCure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

NVCR stock traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,181. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.