Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,693 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,640% compared to the average daily volume of 442 call options.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 361,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $247.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.38. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 720,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,203,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,775,427.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 176,342 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

