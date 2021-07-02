Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 56,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,455. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.