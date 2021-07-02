Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 279,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $1,322,000.

Shares of BATS:TTAC opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.17. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

