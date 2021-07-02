Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 251.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ares Capital by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

