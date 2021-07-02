Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 220.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.