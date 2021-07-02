Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

MRK stock remained flat at $$77.99 during trading on Friday. 67,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,690,718. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

