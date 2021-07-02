Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.32 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

