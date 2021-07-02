Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total value of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $687.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.52 billion, a PE ratio of 678.81, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $633.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.12 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

