Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $19.14 million and $910,044.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00670227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

