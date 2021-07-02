Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 656.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBIO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 279,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of TBIO opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -123.30 and a beta of 0.92. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

