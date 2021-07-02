TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $136,698.94 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $938.94 million, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

