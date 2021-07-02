Treat DAO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $983,571.15 and $200.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00125265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00169061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,637.03 or 1.00671284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.