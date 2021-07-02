Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

