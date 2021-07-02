Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Scholastic by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $37.82 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

