Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $377,000 Investment in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,274 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at $245,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 51.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at $34,095,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays lifted their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

