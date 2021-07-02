Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EHang by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

EH opened at $40.85 on Friday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

