Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $67.11 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.