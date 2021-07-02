TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $42.82 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

