TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Short Interest Update

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,800 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TPVG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $473.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

