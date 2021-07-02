Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 17% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $42,366.48 and approximately $2,078.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.00691286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00080606 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.